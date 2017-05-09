Aging Softly: Millennials turning to Botox to stop aging

botox-young-woman-k5 (Photo: KING)

It's called preventative Botox, and more women in their 20's and early 30's are getting injected hoping to stop the signs of aging before they start.

Since the FDA approved Botox in 2002 for cosmetic use, its popularity has skyrocketed. But now doctors are seeing a rise in younger women getting in line to erase their lines.

"When you're frowning or smiling or laughing the muscles create wrinkles in the skin. When you're younger, those are wrinkles in motion, but as you get older they become fixed, permanent wrinkles," says Dr. Terri Martin.

Dr. Martin is a Dermatologist who has been in practicing for 20 years. She says young people are trying to prevent wrinkles from deepening as they age. Botox is approved for people who are 18 and older it removes wrinkles by temporarily paralyzing muscles, using Neurotoxins.

Neurotoxins target the nervous system and prevent neurons from communicating effectively. While these facts are scary for some, hundreds of thousands of millennials aren't fazed and are turning to the needle.

"My makeup goes on really smooth. If you've got an event where you are wearing concealer, you don't have any creases. I have noticed that the more I get them, the less I have to go, so it lasts longer in between treatments," says 26-year-old Bentley Fitchue.

Botox is not permanent and typically requires injections every three months to maintain effectiveness. There are also rare side-effects you should read before going for injections.

Then there's the price; it's cheaper for younger patients because they use less of the injectable medication. A typical older Botox patient might need about 25 to 30 units, costing anywhere from $300 to $400.

