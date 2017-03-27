AG Jeff Sessions calls for end to 'sanctuary cities'

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for an end of so-called "sanctuary cities," saying municipalities that allow such policies could lose out on federal funds. (Photo: KING)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for an end of so-called "sanctuary cities," saying municipalities that allow such policies could lose out on federal funds.

"Sanctuary cities" is a term used to describe local governments that are more lenient in how they comply with federal immigration laws. That includes the city of Seattle.

"Such policies cannot continue," Session said during a surprise appearance at Monday's White House press briefing. "They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets."

More to follow.

