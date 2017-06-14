A two-day summit on Washington's opioid epidemic kicks off Thursday at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The "Summit on Reducing the Supply of Illegal Opioids in Washington," hosted by Attorney General Bob Ferguson on June 15 and 16, will bring together the region's law enforcement, medical professionals, prosecutors and public health experts to discuss new ways to curb the opiate crisis that has gripped Washington state and the rest of the country.

Nearly 40 people are scheduled to speak on more than a dozen panels about topics like dealing with addiction, investigating overdose cases and curbing the demand through public education and outreach.

Speakers include Ferguson, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg and State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. Experts from other states, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Drug Enforcement Administration are also scheduled to speak, among others.

The two-day event is free and open to members of the public who register online.

The summit stems from an executive order signed by Governor Jay Inslee in October, which requested the Attorney General's Office partner with the Washington State Patrol and Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys to develop and recommend strategies to reduce the supply of opioids in the state.

Nationwide, opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015, the CDC recorded 1,094 drug overdose deaths in Washington -- up more than 10 percent from 2014. Washington is the only western state to see a statistically significant increase in drug overdose death rates between those years.

© 2017 KING-TV