The Issaquah Press published its final issue this week. Photo: Courtesy Issaquah Press.

After 117 years, the Issaquah Press published its final issue Thursday.

"We're sad to go," said Charles Horton, the newspaper's general manager. "We've had an amazing time covering these amazing communities."

The newspaper's sister publications, the Newcastle News, SnoValley Star, and Sammamish Review are also shutting down.

Horton said the Seattle Times, which purchased the Issaquah Press Group in 1995, could no longer subsidize the costs of operation. The four newspapers were distributed for free and had a combined circulation of more than 45,000 east King County area residents.

Ad revenue for newspapers has dropped off as readership has declined nationwide.

The Seattle Times itself announced last month that it planned to eliminate 23 positions.

Consumers have increasing sources of news to chose from, but Horton believes newspapers will be missed.

"We know it's going to leave a void," he said.

Copyright 2017 KING