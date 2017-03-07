AED saves deputy's life in King County

King County Sheriff John Urquhart is proving that AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, are vital to police officers.

Urquhart says efforts to add AEDs to patrol vehicles helped save the life of one his deputies Sunday morning.

According to Urquchart, the deputy had a health emergency after getting into an altercation with a DUI suspect. The deputy's partner was able to use CPR and an AED.



The deputy is in stable condition.

The system can restore a regular heartbeat after sudden cardiac arrest.

In 2013, there were just 75 AED units in patrol cars. Today, after a concerted effort, there are now 280.

