Acid spill sends seven oil refinery workers to the hospital in Ferndale

(Photo: Phillips 66)

FERNDALE—Seven contract workers were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being exposed to hydrofluoric acid (HF) at the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery.

In a statement e-mailed from the company to KING 5, Phillips 66 said that the acid was released from a unit at the refinery around 5:00 p.m. Friday. Workers activated an internal emergency response plan which contained the spill to the property.

During the leak, personnel at the refinery sheltered in place as a safety precaution while emergency crews from the plant and Fire District 7 worked to contain and clean up the spill.

Emergency teams sounded the all clear just before 6:15 p.m. and work at the plant returned to normal.

Phillips 66 says they have notified the appropriate government regulators of the spill. The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

