Accused cop shooter's girlfriend: 'As a community, we've lost'

Krystal Horton sobbed in court Thursday as the man she loves stood a few feet away, charged with a heinous crime.

Ernesto Rivas is accused of shooting Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry in the head as McClaughry responded to a gang shooting, last month.

Horton wants to be able to visit Rivas in jail with the couple's children but the judge denied that because prosecutors now say Horton could end up being charged in the case herself. They offered no specific details but prosecutors convinced the judge they two shouldn't communicate at all.

"We believe Miss Horton will be an integral witness in the case, at least,” said Skagit County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula. “She appears to have been in the house for a portion of the time. We want to get more information from her and about her. We feel she should not be in contact with Mr. Rivas."

"I can't wrap head around it," said Horton. "I was very honest with the police when I told them I had been in the house. I still maintain I am not by any means a co-defendant in this matter. I have six children at home. They come first."

Rivas is an alleged gang member and two-strikes felon. He avoided a third with a plea deal after an assault and kidnapping arrest in 1997. A third strike would've put him in prison for life.

Horton, however, says that was a long time ago.

"As people outside of the home looking in, I can see where he would look guilty,” Horton said. “I've read his file. He's not the same man he was in the '90s when he accumulated those charges."

Meantime, while defending her boyfriend, Horton sympathized with the McClaughry family.

"I'm very glad he's doing better,” Horton said. “We're still praying for him. We're all victims in this. Just because we're on one side or the other...it's a tragedy. We all lose. As a community, we've lost."

