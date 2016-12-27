Aberdeen man says Carrie Fisher helped business boom

Die hard Star Wars fan Don Sucher got Carrie Fisher's autograph tattooed on him after she signed Sucher's arm during a Star Wars convention. (Photo: KING)

ABERDEEN, Wash. – Don Sucher is sad Carrie Fisher will never know what a difference she made for his business, Sucher and Sons Star Wars Shop.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died Monday after suffering a heart attack.

In 2007 she signed an unusual autograph for Sucher during a Star Wars convention. She signed his arm, beneath a tattoo based on an image of Princess Leia from the Return of the Jedi film.

Sucher liked Fisher’s autograph so much, he had her signature turned into a tattoo. Sucher said Fisher spotted the tattoo while she was performing a one-woman show in Seattle in 2009.

“All my relatives thought I was completely crazy,” said Sucher.\

But when word spread, and Star Wars fans from across the country came to the Aberdeen store to share their Star Wars tattoos with Sucher. They usually bought one of the second-hand collectables at the store as well.

“Carrie helped us immensely,” said Sucher. “She doesn’t even know it.”

He wishes Fisher got to know what an impact she had on his business, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

Sucher’s sad she’s gone, but he’s glad his store can keep Princess Leia’s legend alive.

“You can’t dwell on being real sad, even though it is a sad day in the universe,” said Sucher.

