Abandoned infant found in Lakewood

Police say an infant was found an infant in a yard in Lakewood, Wash. (Photo: Lakewood Police)

A 3-month-old boy was found alone outside in Lakewood Monday morning and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Lakewood police say a person was walking in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest around 1:30 a.m. They thought they heard an animal in distress then discovered it was an infant lying in the grass.

Paramedics arrived and discovered the boy was cold, but otherwise healthy and had no injuries. The child was taken to a hospital and placed into custody with Child Protective Services.

Police searched the area but did not find the parent.

The boy is white and was wearing a green and blue, striped onesie with the words "Little Brother" on the front.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the child to come forward. Call the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000 or South Sound 911 Dispatch at 253-798-4721.

