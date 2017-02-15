A Woman's promise to help grieving families

It’s one of the treasures in our community. It’s a place where grieving families can turn to as they experience the deepest darkest pain imaginable, the loss of a child. It’s the Tears Foundation.

The foundation helps pay for funeral costs. I remember doing a story about “Tears” a couple of years after the foundation was created. That first year in 2003, they helped one family.

“It was a family in Tacoma,” said founder Sarah Slack.

The second year they helped six families. It was 12 families the next year and 24 families the year after that. Fast forward a dozen years.

“We helped 712 families in 2016,” said Slack.

She founded the non-profit after losing her baby boy, Jesse.

“He was stillborn,” she said.

It took Slack and her family a year to be able to afford a gravestone for Jesse. So Sarah made a promise to herself that somehow, someday she would lift that financial burden from others. And so that’s what she’s done.

The Tears Foundation is in 20 states now. Sarah’s goal is to be in every state to help families during their darkest days.

“His grave says 'born still love still' and that’s the truth,” said Slack. “We picked that out over sixteen years ago when he passed away. Until my dying day, I’ll carry him in my heart until I get to see him one day."

The Tears Foundation offers free support groups for bereaved families. They also have trained staff available to talk with you over the phone or meet with you in person. For more information you can go to thetearsfoundation.org.

