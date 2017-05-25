A preview of what can be expected on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old
-
KING 5 Consumer Investigation: CenturyLink complaints
-
Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site
-
Tacoma kid challenges police to dance
-
Fire concerns for holiday weekend
-
Historic Seattle rock destination threatened
-
Cyclist death $2 million lawsuit
-
Fewer DUI arrests in Washington each year
-
Seattle waterfront doubling as experiment
-
Longer school day and year proposed
More Stories
-
Police investigate rape of 8th grader at Eastside…May 24, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
CenturyLink customers complain about billing nightmaresMay 24, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
Chris Cornell's widow writes emotional letter to…May 24, 2017, 10:59 p.m.