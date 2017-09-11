9/11 Memorial dedicated in Gig Harbor

On this anniversary of the most deadly terror attack on US soil, Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One is officially unveiling and dedicating a 9/11 Memorial Garden at the Department's Headquarters.

The department says the public memorial commemorates the sacrifices made during the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and it honors the innocent lives lost that day.

The Memorial Garden is anchored by a 986-pound piece of steel recovered from Ground Zero. This artifact was originally above the 50th floor in one of the World Trade Center's twin towers.

© 2017 KING-TV