San Francisco -- Shoppers reading US Army exclusion order No. 20 directing evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry (Photo: Dorothea Lange/US Library of Congress)

2017 marks the 75th Anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 of 1942. In remembrance of the impact this made on the Japanese American community, numerous events in Washington state will be take place throughout the year.

Wednesday, Feb. 15:

WHAT: Day of Remembrance at State Capitol Olympia

WHERE: House Chambers, State Capitol Building

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (by Bus 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

HOW MUCH: Free

This year the Washington State House of Representatives will be observing the Day of Remembrance on Wednesday, February 15th in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in Olympia. Attendees will meet with their Senators and Representatives in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of EO 9066.



Wednesday, Feb. 15:

WHAT: “Executive Order 9066”, Lecture by Tom Ikeda, DENSHO

WHERE: History Café, MOHAI 860 Terry Ave. N. Seattle

WHEN: 6:30 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

Saturday, Feb. 18:

WHAT: “How Could Concentration Camps Happen?”

WHERE: Kane Hall, University of WA

WHEN: 1 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

“How Could Concentration Camps Happen?” will be a series of lectures featuring: Dee Simon, Holocaust Center for Humanity; Professor Lorraine Bannai, Seattle University School of Law; Dr. Tetsu Kashima, University of WA, Seattle

Saturday, Feb. 18:

WHAT: “A Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner”

WHERE: Wing Luke Museum, 719 South King St. Seattle

WHEN: 4 PM

HOW MUCH: $15

“A Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner” will be hosting both an artist talk featuring the work of Roger Shimomura, and a poetry reading by Larry Matsuda on EO 9066 and the Incarceration Experience.

Sunday, Feb. 19:

WHAT: Taiko Concert to Benefit Minidoka Pilgrimage Committee

WHERE: Pigott Auditorium, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave. Seattle

WHEN: 12 PM

HOW MUCH: $20

Sunday, Feb. 19:

WHAT: “Panama Hotel Jazz: Music Made from Memories”

WHERE: Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, 1414 S. Weller St. Seattle

WHEN: 5:30 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

This event will be a 90-minute program of music and narration that tells the history of Seattle’s historic Panama Hotel and the social chaos in Nihonmachi (Japantown) caused by the forced relocation.

Sunday, Feb. 19:

WHAT: George Takei’s “Allegiance”: The Broadway Musical on the Big Screen

WHERE: Various theatres in the Seattle area

WHEN: 12:55 PM

Find more information on the Allegiance website.

Sunday, Feb. 19:

WHAT: “Never Again: Japanese American WWII History and American Muslim Rights Today”

WHERE: Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center

WHEN: 2 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

“Never Again: Japanese American WWII History and American Muslim Rights Today” is presented by DENSHO, Washington Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and ACLU of Washington.

Monday, Feb. 20:

WHAT: “Why Were Japanese Americans Incarcerated During World War II and Why Does It Matter Today?” Lecture, Tom Ikeda, DENSHO

WHERE: University of Puget Sound, Wheelock Student Center 1500 N. Warner St. Tacoma

WHEN: 12-1:15 PM

HOW MUCH: Free



Sunday, April 9:

WHAT: “Conspiracy of Kindness: You’ve Given Me Life”

WHERE: Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave. S., Seattle

WHEN: 2 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

“Conspiracy of Kindness: You’ve Given Me Life” focuses on the legacy of Consul General Chiune Sugihara who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Dramatic performance and panel will feature Alton Takiyama Chung, Lori Tsugawa Whaley, Ken Mochizuki & Dee Simon.

Thursday, April 27:

WHAT: “Never Again”

WHERE: Shiloh Inns – Richland, 50 Comstock St. Richland WA

WHEN: 6 PM

“Never Again” will host a dinner and discussion with Joseph Lachman, whose family members were incarcerated in Minidoka Camp, and Mia Russell, the Executive Director of Friends of Minidoka. The event is sponsored by Columbia Basin Badger Club

Sunday, April 30:

WHAT: “Japanese American Soldiers and the Liberation of Dachau” Film: From Hawaii to the Holocaust: A Shared Moment in History

WHERE: Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S. King St. Seattle

WHEN: 2 PM

HOW MUCH: Free

Saturday, Sept. 2:

WHAT: 75th Anniversary of EO 9066 Observance and Re-dedication of the George Tsutakawa sculpture, “Harmony”

WHERE: Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup

WHEN: 10 AM

Interactive exhibits will be available inside the Fair museum for the duration of the Washington State Fair.

