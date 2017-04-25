$72,000 considered 'low income' in King, Snohomish counties

File photo of Seattle. Credit: ThinkStock

New numbers show households making $72,000 in King and Snohomish counties are considered ‘low income’.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its revised income limits, which can determine who qualifies for affordable and subsidized housing.

The $72,000 number is for a family of four. The low income limits is 80 percent of the median income in those counties.

Last year, King County and Snohomish’s low income limit was $69,300.

