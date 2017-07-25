71-year-old Port Angeles woman found safe in Olympic National Park

Sajean Geer. Photo: Courtesy of National Park Service.

A 71-year-old Port Angeles woman who was missing for six days was found safe in Olympic National Park on Sunday.

Sajean Geer was last seen July 17 around noon, and her family reported her missing on July 19.

After finding Geer’s car at the Obstruction Point trailhead on Saturday, search crews located Geer a day later in the Lillian River drainage about 4:35 p.m. The trailhead is about eight miles southeast of Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center.

Geer was dehydrated and fatigued, but safe.

The Coast Guard helped transport Greer to Olympic Medical Center.

