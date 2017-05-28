70-year-old woman survives 5 days after driving off embankment

(Photo: Family photo, KING)

Having nothing but two bananas, pop tarts and a bottle of water, a Rochester woman survived five days after driving off the road two miles north of Oakville and crashing 30 feet down an embankment.

Sharon Leaming, 70, had been missing since Tuesday and there was particular concern because she had been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia, according to her family.

Leaming’s family says she was driving back home to Rochester from a family vacation home in North Cove when she drove off the road on Highway 12 near mile marker 33.

“She said she felt sleepy and dizzy and part of her face felt like it dragged down a little. And she knew that she was in trouble,” Tammmie Pennypacker said about her mother.

“As she was flying, my mom said all she could think was god, don’t let this be today that I die,” Pennypacker said about her mother’s crash down the embankment.

Leaming’s family was not expecting her home for two days, so did not realize she was missing until Thursday afternoon. This prompted a search by multiple agencies, including Thurston County Search & Rescue, DNRC, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, and Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

Leaming’s family also joined the search. Her nephew Bob Stewart found her on Sunday afternoon.

“I saw bark off of a tree and just a little bit of brush that was smashed down,” Stewart said, explaining he called Leaming’s son Jerry when he needed help investigating the area because it was so steep.

“Just as I was talking to him, I heard someone yelling. I thought it was a neighbor across the road yelling for an animal, and I realized the sound was coming from in the brush right below where I was standing, and I just said, ‘She’s here. I found her. Get everybody here right now.”

Pennypacker says her mother was trapped in the car, unable to move because of a broken ankle and heal. She honked the horn for two days until the car battery ran out. Her cell phone had been lodged in the dash from the crash and she not reach it, but she could hear it ringing as her children tried to reach her.

Rescue crews pinged her cell phone every two hours to triangulate her location, and crews searched dense brush for three days before finding her.

Pennypacker says her mother used her finger to wet her mouth with the little water she had so she could yell for help. She ate the bananas but left the pop tarts because she feared choking on them because she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

When her family found her, she says she was already joking. Leaming tried to decline a medical helicopter because she thought the cost too prohibitive. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to offset the medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/3u6eohs

“She’s doing really well. She’s joking and happy to be here and already planning her next trip down the beach,” Stewart said.

Doctors at St. Joseph’s hospital were still determining her injuries Sunday evening, but so far Leaming has a broken ankle and heel, and a rupture in her chest, according to her family, who expects her to make a full recovery.

