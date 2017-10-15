7 rescued, 1 missing after platform fire in Lake Pontchartrain

KENNER – The Coast Guard New Orleans Division along with the Kenner Police Department and several other local agencies are responding to a fire on a platform in Lake Pontchartrain in the Kenner area.

The fire occurred on Sunday around 8 p.m.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, eight people were believed to be aboard the platform at the time of the fire. Five people have been taken to the University Medical Center and two people have been taken to the East Jefferson General Hospital. According to Jefferson Parish officials, one person is unaccounted for.

"We believe there is still one unaccounted for," Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. "We are treating it as a search and rescue," Lopinto said.

There are boat and helicopter crews on scene conducting the search for that person as of late Sunday into Monday morning. The Coast Guard said that the person missing is a man and his name is not being released at this time.

The victims taken to the University Medical Center were taken to the trauma unit for injuries ranging from burns to "blasts" and the other two victims taken to the East Jefferson General Hospital are in stable condition, according to EMS.

Jefferson Parish officials say there were cleaning chemicals aboard the platform but do not know the exact cause of the fire at this time. Arson investigators will determine the cause after the fire has burned out.

Patrick Courreges at the Department of Natural Resources confirmed to Eyewitness News reporter David Hammer that the owner of the platform is Clovelly Oil Co., based on Poydras Street. The platform is a production platform called a co-mingling facility where they draw oil from several different oil fields.

Officials say the platform is about a mile and a half from the Kenner Boat Launch.

Several witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a big boom and their houses shook following the incident.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the parish will hold a press conference on Monday at 8 a.m. to give an update on the incident.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Jefferson County Parish and St. Charles Parish also have marine units on scene assisting.

