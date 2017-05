***file image*** (Photo: KING)

Two earthquakes, with strengths of 6.2 and a 6.3 magnitude, struck northern British Columbia near the border with Alaska Monday morning. They were about seven miles apart.

The 6.2 quake hit at 5:31 a.m. Seattle time and the 6.3 quake hit at 7:18 a.m. Both were about 460 miles east of Anchorage, Alaska.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

