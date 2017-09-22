600,000 Washington residents could lose health insurance, says US Senator Cantwell

Senator Maria Cantwell (Photo: KING)

The latest Republican health care plan will take away health insurance from more than 600,000 Washington state residents, within the next ten years, according to US Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

Cantwell is holding a news conference Friday on the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Cantwell says the legislation, proposed by Republican Senators Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy, would make drastic cuts in Medicaid funding.

The bill would repeal President Obama's health care law, the "Affordable Care Act." Graham-Cassidy would shift funding and decision-making from Washington DC to the states.

The US Senate is expected to vote on the plan as early as next week.

