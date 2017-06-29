60 tickets issued for illegally passing Marysville school buses

A truck passes a stopped school bus in Marysville. The school district installed cameras on 15 buses to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses. Photo: American Traffic Solutions. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

Marysville Police have issued 60 tickets for passing a stopped school bus since the program kicked off at the beginning of May.

Police issued 47 tickets in May – each one a $419 violation – and 13 tickets in June, through June 19.

The last day of school was June 20.

Marysville School District installed cameras on its buses to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses that are picking up and dropping off children.

When the school bus’ stop arm is deployed, the camera records when it detects a car passing by. Law enforcement review the video and still pictures of the passing vehicles before issuing a ticket.

The cameras operated during April with a grace period for offenders, and police began issuing tickets May 1.

