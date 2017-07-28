6 WSP cars repaired after troopers report carbon monoxide exposure

WSP STATE PATROL door logo (Photo: KING)

Six Ford SUVs in the Washington State Patrol fleet have been sent to the dealership for repairs after troopers reported possible carbon monoxide exposure symptoms.

Two troopers were hospitalized, according to the state patrol.



Earlier this week, Austin Police Department decided to pull all of its Ford SUV patrol cars from the roads after possible carbon monoxide leaks inside the patrol vehicles.



Ford Interceptors and Explorers are used by local law enforcement agencies including Seattle Police Department and Washington State Patrol.



Seattle PD said they have not had any issues with the vehicles but are monitoring the situation.



The six SUVs sent to the dealership by WSP needed the exhaust manifold repaired or replaced, but no accidents have occurred.



The state patrol plans to put carbon monoxide detectors in any new vehicles added to the fleet and add detectors to any vehicle with a driver who requests one.



At least 645 Ford SUVs are part of the state patrol's fleet.



Three Austin PD officers were pulled from the line of duty after possible carbon monoxide exposure, KVUE reports. Twenty officers have had measurable carbon monoxide in their systems, and 62 workers compensation forms have been submitted there.

Ford told KVUE in a statement that safety is its top priority, and that a team is working with investigators from police agencies and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to solve the problems.



The problem has been most prominent in Austin, so investigators are working to determine if the problem is due to manufacturing or if Austin officials are altering the cars to cause the leaks.

