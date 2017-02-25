Volunteers fill 500 bags for Seattle homeless

SEATTLE --- Volunteers packed 500 toothbrushes, bags of cookies, nail clippers, combs and more into plastic bags in an assembly line built with compassion.

The bags are all intended for homeless people living on the streets of Seattle.

Jennifer Nelson, one of the owners of Metropolist real estate and event venue in SODO, planned the event and recruited dozens of volunteers to help.

After an hour of stuffing bags, volunteers split into teams and started handing out the bags.

We followed three volunteers as they handed out the bags under the West Seattle Bridge.

"It shows we're loved and not forgotten," said Chris, who says he's been living on the streets for three years.

With a laugh, Chris says the toothbrush and toothpaste are his favorite items.

"I needed that this morning," he said.

The supplies were all donated, Nelson said.

