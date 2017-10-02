Close 50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas shooting; deadliest in U.S. history Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk KING 4:11 AM. PDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Las Vegas concert is deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Amazon to build second North America HQ Some Seahawks fans still boycotting team Beloved Seattle horse farm being sold Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks win over Colts Rest easier: SPD donates 600 beds for kids Loverboy fan's dream comes true High school football teams react to anthem controversy Phone scammers spoofing local numbers U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat More Stories At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas… Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m. Couple admits to stealing $1.2 million from Amazon Oct. 1, 2017, 7:57 p.m. 9 Seahawks sit on bench during national anthem Oct. 1, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs