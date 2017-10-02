KING
Close

50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas shooting; deadliest in U.S. history

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 4:11 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

Las Vegas concert is deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories