5 ways to ring in the New Year in Western Washington

New Year's Eve: a time to celebrate new beginnings. Out with the old year, in with the new. But if you don't have any plans yet, we have some suggestions on how to ring in the new year.

New Year's at the Needle!

Ring in 2017 with thousands of your closest friends under Seattle's most iconic landmark. A stunning fireworks display is set to a unique 10-song playlist designed by KEXP. You can also join Team Evening for some pre-fireworks fun! Learn more here.

First Night Tacoma

A family-friendly way to celebrate 2017. With live music, dance performances, kids activities and even a night circus, First Night is the perfect place for the whole family. Buy tickets online here.

New Year's Eve at Alpental

Photo courtesy Summit at Snoqualmie.

Looking for something a little more adventurous? Head to The Summit at Snoqualmie for a mountain party! Live music from the Staxx Brothers and a torchlight parade by Ski Patrol. Buy advance tickets here.

New Year's Eve Cruise

Photo courtesy Waterway Cruises and Events.

A more luxurious option. Hop onboard a Waterways yacht for a champagne toast and front-row views of fireworks on Lake Union and Lake Washington. The three-hour cruise also includes a live DJ, appetizers, and dancing, and desserts. Tickets available here.

One O'Clock Jump

Photo courtesy Washington Hall

Swing into 2017 in the historic ballroom of Washington Hall. Admission includes a drop-in dance lesson before you enjoy live swing music and a champagne toast! Tickets available at the door or buy advance tickets here.

