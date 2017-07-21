4 injured in I-5 crash in Lakewood

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

Four people were injured Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 5 in Lakewood.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

Three northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of I-5 near Bridgeport Way were blocked by the four-car collision.

According to West Pierce, one person was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

