4 fires set at Ballard homeless camps overnight

Crews battled four fires at homeless encampments Monday night along the Burke Gilman Trail in Ballard.

The fires occurred within a six-block area between NW 36th St. and NW 42nd St., according to Seattle Fire Department officials.

Seattle police located a man near one of the fires at NW 7th Street and 42nd Avenue NW.

Officers said he was spotted running from the scene with a pair of nunchaku. Once officers were able to stop him, they discovered he was also carrying a lighter. Officers said they do not know if he played any role in the fires set in the area.

The man was arrested for position of a dangerous weapon. He was booked into King County Jail.

No one was injured in the fires.

The investigation is ongoing.

