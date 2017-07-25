4 fires set at Ballard homeless camps overnight

Crews battled four fires at homeless encampments Monday night along the Burke Gilman Trail in Ballard.
The fires occurred within a six-block area between NW 36th St. and NW 42nd St., according to Seattle Fire Department officials.
Seattle police located a man near one of the fires at NW 7th Street and 42nd Avenue NW.
Officers said he was spotted running from the scene with a pair of nunchaku. Once officers were able to stop him, they discovered he was also carrying a lighter. Officers said they do not know if he played any role in the fires set in the area.
The man was arrested for position of a dangerous weapon. He was booked into King County Jail.
No one was injured in the fires.
The investigation is ongoing.
