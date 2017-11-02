39 new state troopers sworn into service

(Photo: Ellouk, Bernard)

Thirty-nine state troopers were sworn in Thursday at a ceremony in Olympia, officially beginning their service.

Governor Jay Inslee and Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste recognized the cadets at the swearing-in ceremony.

“Twenty-six weeks of training has prepared you for the moment that has led you to stand before us today,” said Batiste.

Cadets train for over 1,000 hours in defensive driving, firearms management and how to interact with the public.

“You are the recipients of the best training of any law enforcement agency in the United States,” said Inslee.

The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three cadet classes each biennium, accounting for about 100 to 120 new troopers. Only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become state troopers.

