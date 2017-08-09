37 opioid overdoses reported over one-week period in Snohomish County

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opoid pain killing tablets. Prescription bottle for Oxycodone tablets and pills on metal table for opioid epidemic illustration (Photo: BackyardProduction, Custom)

If viewing in the app, click here to see full story.

Thirty-seven people overdosed on opioids in Snohomish County during a one-week period in July, according to a first-of-its-kind data collection project from the county’s health district.

Between July 17 and July 23, three of those overdoses were fatal.

First responders, medical providers, community leaders, and local partners all contributed real-time data on overdoses for the project, in contrast with official numbers that are often fragmented or released much later than the collection period.

“This entire process was eye-opening,” Jefferson Ketchel, interim administrator for the Snohomish County Health District, said in a release. “From the tremendous support and willingness by our partners to participate in the data collection, to the sobering numbers that just one week uncovered.”

The health district found most opioid overdoses were from heroin, but others were from a combination of heroin and other drugs, such as crack, cocaine, prescription opioids, or alcohol.

Everett and Lynnwood each saw 11 overdoses, followed by Marysville, which had five.

About half of the overdoses were in people between 21 and 30 years old. The youngest person to overdose was 16, and the oldest was 52.

Snohomish County Health District is discussing how to make similar data collections happen on a regular basis.

© 2017 KING-TV