3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Bremerton

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kitsap County Wednesday morning.
It was located about 3 miles east of Bremerton and was nearly 12 miles deep when it hit around 12:20 p.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Felt #earthquake M3.3 strikes 17 km W of Seattle (Washington) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/WPcCMAH5jW pic.twitter.com/BLBD7pq0uC— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 3, 2017
Yo anyone else on BI feel that earthquake?— Keshia Solaita (@KeshiaSolaita) May 3, 2017
Was that an earthquake— Sato ¿ Omertà (@PierceSatori) May 3, 2017
