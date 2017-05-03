3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Bremerton

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Bremerton, Wash., May 3, 2017. (Credit: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kitsap County Wednesday morning.

It was located about 3 miles east of Bremerton and was nearly 12 miles deep when it hit around 12:20 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Felt #earthquake M3.3 strikes 17 km W of Seattle (Washington) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/WPcCMAH5jW pic.twitter.com/BLBD7pq0uC — EMSC (@LastQuake) May 3, 2017

Yo anyone else on BI feel that earthquake? — Keshia Solaita (@KeshiaSolaita) May 3, 2017

Was that an earthquake — Sato ¿ Omertà (@PierceSatori) May 3, 2017

