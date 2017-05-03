KING
3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Bremerton

Travis Pittman , KING 12:42 PM. PDT May 03, 2017

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kitsap County Wednesday morning.

It was located about 3 miles east of Bremerton and was nearly 12 miles deep when it hit around 12:20 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

