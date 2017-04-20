Close 3.1 magnitude earthquake off Port Townsend Travis Pittman , KING 10:42 AM. PDT April 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A 3.1 magnitude earthquake off the Washington coast north of Port Townsend Thursday night.The quake hit at 10:07 p.m. at a depth of 14 miles.There were no reports of damage. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mayor Murray's life in the 1980s Are you ready for the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino? Illegal tree cutting settlement announced Expert says tiny homes may not be the best option for Seattle's homeless Lewy Body Dementia often misdiagnosed Plaintiff who accused Mayor Murray identified State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic' RVs destroyed in Snohomish storage fire Clients find closed signs at Positive Changes Seattle police prepare for May Day More Stories Who was Ed Murray in the 1980s? Apr 20, 2017, 12:00 a.m. At least a dozen RV's burned in Snohomish Fire Apr 20, 2017, 6:14 a.m. Put the phone down: Tougher distracted driving bill… Apr 20, 2017, 9:16 a.m.
