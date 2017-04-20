KING
3.1 magnitude earthquake off Port Townsend

Travis Pittman , KING 10:42 AM. PDT April 20, 2017

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake off the Washington coast north of Port Townsend Thursday night.

The quake hit at 10:07 p.m. at a depth of 14 miles.

There were no reports of damage.

