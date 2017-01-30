29-year-old man stabbed at Lynnwood motel

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police arrested a 24-year-old female in connection with a stabbing at the Rodeo Inn late Sunday night.

The victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Rodeo Inn is located in the 20700 block of State Route 99.

Police are still combing through evidence at the scene as they await a search warrant for an associated motel room.

