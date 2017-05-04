2,500 cloud to ground lightning strikes recorded during storms

Lightning bolt in Seattle. (Photo: t.w.i.l.l.i.a.m.s)

The National Weather Service says around 2,500 cloud to ground lightning strikes were recorded during Thursdays's wild weather in Western Washington.

The NWS Seattle office tweeted those lightning strikes were recorded from Lewis County to the Canadian border.

Reviewing the lightning data there was about 2500 cloud to ground lightning strikes from Lewis County to Canadian border today. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 5, 2017

They're still keeping track of incoming reports, so that number could grow.

© 2017 KING-TV