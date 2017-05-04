KING
2,500 cloud to ground lightning strikes recorded during storms

Liza Javier, KING 12:17 AM. PDT May 05, 2017

The National Weather Service says around 2,500 cloud to ground lightning strikes were recorded during Thursdays's wild weather in Western Washington.

The NWS Seattle office tweeted those lightning strikes were recorded from Lewis County to the Canadian border.

They're still keeping track of incoming reports, so that number could grow.

