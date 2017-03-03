23,000 exptected at sewing expo this weekend

The Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup is welcoming an estimated 23,000 people this weekend – for the “Sewing and Stitchery Expo.”

The event has become the largest expo of its kind in the nation. It draws sewers, quilters and embroidery enthusiasts from around the globe.

If you don’t sew, you’d likely be surprised by the people and booths packed into two giant exhibition halls. Many people (85% of them women) make the journey every year, to see what’s new in the world of sewing, quilting, embroidery, pattern drafting, and embellishing among other things.



Take a stroll through the many colorful aisles, and you’ll quickly realize that sewing, once a hobby of necessity and practicality, has evolved into an art form, passion, and social experience.

I met one woman at the show, who traveled to Puyallup, from Michigan, with three of her friends.

“It’s the best sewing expo anywhere,” she said as she was buying a bundle of crimson boucle knit fabric and a pattern for a jacket.

The fabric length was pre-cut and specially matched for the pattern, by the designer.

There's nothing like the kind of experience you get buying a pattern online or at a big-box crafting store. It’s special, and so is my new “Superior Heavy-Duty Thread Stand.” I love it like crazy already. It’s a sewing thing. I can’t explain it.

Come and meet 22,999 of your new, best crafty friends from all around the world. You’ll love it.

You can find information on this weekend’s Sewing and Stitchery Expo at www.sewexpo.com.

