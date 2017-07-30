22-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Tapps

Lake Tapps. (Credit: KING) (Photo: KING)

A 22-year-old male drowned in Lake Tapps Sunday after rescue crews pulled him out of the water.

Bonney Lake Police Department said the man went into the water at a designated swimming area at Allen York park. When the victim’s friends could no longer see him in the water, they called 9-1-1.

Rescue crews from Bonney Lake Police, East Pierce fire & Rescue, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office dive team all responded to the scene. Shortly after their arrival, divers recovered the man from the lake.

Police said the victim died just after arriving at a nearby hospital.

A drowning incident hasn’t occurred at Lake Tapps for the last three summers according to officials.

