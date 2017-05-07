2.1 magnitude quake shakes Bonney Lake

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Bonney Lake around 1:13 p.m. (Photo: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

A small earthquake shook Bonney Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The 2.1 magnitude quake rattled the area just west of Bonney Lake around 1:13 p.m.; there were no reports of damage.

If you felt the quake, contact the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network / U.S. Geological Survey.

