2.1 magnitude quake shakes Bonney Lake

A small earthquake shook Bonney Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The 2.1 magnitude quake rattled the area just west of Bonney Lake around 1:13 p.m.; there were no reports of damage.
NEW: Mag:2.8 17.3 km W from Enumclaw, WA Depth:15km 2017/05/07 20:13:UTC V0 https://t.co/RmtktuQHkj pic.twitter.com/XCnT1t2KuC— PNSN (@PNSN1) May 7, 2017
If you felt the quake, contact the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network / U.S. Geological Survey.
