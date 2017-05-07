KING
Close
Closings Alert 9 closing alerts
Close

2.1 magnitude quake shakes Bonney Lake

KING 2:51 PM. PDT May 07, 2017

A small earthquake shook Bonney Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The 2.1 magnitude quake rattled the area just west of Bonney Lake around 1:13 p.m.; there were no reports of damage.

 

 

If you felt the quake, contact the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network / U.S. Geological Survey.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories