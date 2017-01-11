KING
Close

Top procedures in 2017

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 11, 2017

SEATTLE - Dr. Kristine Brecht talks about the top procedures for 2017: Tummy tucks with lipo sculpting, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories