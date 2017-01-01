Freezing temps could create icy Monday morning commute

Snow in Bow, Wash. by AngieMOConnor

As snow showers gradually move out of Western Washington Sunday, clear skies and freezing temps move in for Monday, says KING 5 meteorologist Rhonda Lee.

Those clear skies mean cold, dense air will move in from the north, bringing in sunshine and below freezing temperatures. High daytime high temperatures Monday will hit 31 degrees, and Sunday overnight temperatures will dip below that. That means any wet roads will refreeze overnight, making for an icy and slick commute Monday morning. Drivers should allow for plenty of time to drive slower.

"If you're headed back to work and school, please include those hats and scarves and all the amenities that keep you toasty, cozy," said Lee.

By noon Monday, there will be a few scattered snow showers near Ellensburg, but clear for the rest of Western Washington. Those clear, sunny skies and freezing temps will last through Thursday, before temperatures warm up Friday and rain returns on Saturday.

2017 brings lowland snow to Western Washington

Areas of Western Washington woke up to a snowy 2017 as New Year's Eve brought light snow to many lowland areas.

People reported getting a couple inches of snow in areas just south of Seattle, Tacoma, Bremerton, Port Orchard, Puyallup, Bellingham and other cities. PHOTOS

SeaTac Airport and Burien got enough snow where several flights were canceled or delayed Sunday morning due to snow. State Route 518 to Sea-Tac was also slick due to icy conditions, creating spinouts or stalled vehicles.

For the Seattle metro area, however, snow accumulations were mostly on cars and bushes as temperatures warmed up and streets were mostly wet.

For people taking buses, Metro was operating on snow routes Sunday. The change affects buses in south Seattle and many parts of King County.

The National Weather Service measure the follow snowfall totals for the last 24 hours:

Sea-Tac Airport - 3 inches

Marblemount - 6.2 inches

Sedro-Woolley - 2.5 inches

Bellingham - 4.5 inches

Olympia - < 1 inch

Mount Vernon - .5 inches

Friday Harbor - .5 inches

North Bend - 2 inches

Port Ludlow - 1 inch

Copyright 2016 KING