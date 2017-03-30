2017 Best Northwest Escapes Official Rules

EVENING’S BEST NORTHWEST ESCAPES 2017

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, Evening’s Best Northwest Escapes – Presented by Washington’s Playground (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Washington, Idaho and Oregon who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Washington’s Playground (“Sponsor”), KING-TV (“Administrator”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The sweepstakes will begin at 7:30PM PT on March 31, 2017 and end at 11PM PT on April 23, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the king5.com/escapes website and clicking on the Register/Login button, completing all the required information, and voting for your favorite Northwest Escapes. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Maximum one (1) registration per person. Registering counts as one (1) entry. You will receive one (1) additional entry for every vote you cast. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, registration including without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Administrator or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about April 24, 2017, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible registrations and votes received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive all three (3) vacation packages listed below:

Wenatchee

$100 Gas card

$507 Gift certificate for Warm Springs Inn & Winery, Wenatchee

$195 Gift certificate for Stand Up Paddle Board Estuary Tour for 2, Wenatchee

$100 Gift certificate for Pybus Bistro & Public Market, Wenatchee

$60 Gift certificate for McGlinn’s Public House restaurant, Wenatchee

$60 Gift certificate for Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery & Bistro

Lake Chelan

$800 2 night stay at The Villa at Siren Song, Lake Chelan

$100 Gift certificate for Blueberry Hills breakfast restaurant, Lake Chelan

$100 Gift certificate for Tsillan Cellars brunch, Lake Chelan

$100 Gift certificate for Lake Chelan Brewery lunch, Lake Chelan

$100 Gift certificate to The Fox and the Quail Café, Lake Chelan

$150 Gift certificate for dinner at Wapato Point Cellars, Lake Chelan

$150 Gift certificate for Karma Winery & Vineyards, Lake Chelan

$400 Gift certificate for Lake Chelan Helicopters, Lake Chelan

$100 Gift Certificate from Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce

Leavenworth

$474 2 night stay at Haus Hanika, Leavenworth

$350 Sleeping Lady Aspen Leaf Day Spa 90 min massage for 2, Leavenworth

$227 Ziplining adventure for 2 at Leavenworth Ziplines, Leavenworth

$230 Rafting for 2 at High Adventure - Osprey Rafting, Leavenworth

$100 Horseback Riding for 2 at Eagle Creek 5 Mile, Leavenworth

$87 Mountain Bike Rental for 2 at Der Sportsmann, Leavenworth

$30 Putting Course for 2 at Enzian Falls, Leavenworth

$100 Watershed Café, Leavenworth

$50 Gift certificate to Sulla Vita restaurant, Leavenworth

$50 Gift certificate to Visconti’s, Leavenworth

$40 Gift certificate to Good Mood Food, Leavenworth

$50 Gift certificate to München Haus Grill, Leavenworth

$50 Gift certificate to Schocolat Handmade Chocolates, Leavenworth

$30 Gift certificate to Cheesemonger’s Cheese Shop, Leavenworth

$30 Gift certificate to Cured by Visconti’s, Leavenworth

$30 Gift certificate to Oil & Vinegar, Leavenworth

$30 Gift certificate to D’Vinery by Eagle Creek, Leavenworth

$30 Gift certificate to Icicle Ridge Winery Uptown, Leavenworth

Prize does not include costs of meals not indicated above, ground transportation, gratuities, taxes, transportation, and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of winner. Reservations for lodging must be made a minimum of 30 days in advance and are subject to availability. Winner will be required to place a major credit card on file with the resort. All prizes must be used in their entirety by 6/30/18 or the prize(s) shall be forfeited and Sponsor and Administrator shall have no further obligation to the Winner. The trip package has a total approximate retail value of $5,010.00 which may vary depending on time of year prizes are redeemed. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about April 24, 2017 at telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Administrator KING5’s offices at 1501 First Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134 within 10 business days after and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. If winner lives outside of KING County, the prize can be sent via mail with signature required. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Administrator or Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Persons traveling as guest of the Grand Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. Release . The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . Evening’s Best Northwest Escapes presented by Washington’s Playground is sponsored by KING TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of this Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after 5/31/17 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Evening’s Best Northwest Escapes presented by Washington’s Playground. 1501 1ST AVE S Suite 300 Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact please contact Ryan Subica at rsubica@king5.com or (206) 448-3172.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR BUSINESSES TO BE INCLUDED IN BEST NORTHWEST ESCAPES 2017

To be eligible for the Best Northwest Escapes 2017, businesses, people and locations must:

Be operating (the business and/or location cannot be "opening soon" or closed).

Provide products or services directly to consumers, park goers or travel enthusiasts.

Legitimately provide products, services or experiences within an existing contest category.

Have physical operations in the Northwest. For the purposes of this contest, the contest area of "Northwest" is defined as: Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

The nomination period to participate in the contest is 3/27/17 at 8AM PT through 3/30/17 at 11PM PT. Nominations may not be accepted after the nomination period .

The voting period in the contest starts at March 31, 2017 at 7:30PM PT through April 23, 2017 at 11PM PM. Votes will not be accepted outside of the official voting period . Votes must be cast on official KING-TV supported properties such as the official contest website: www.king5.com/escapes. Voters may vote once in each category.

Businesses without a storefront may be able to participate in a category along with businesses that have a storefront, provided they meet the above eligibility requirements and the nominee's primary market is within the contest area. KING-TV shall make the final determination in its sole discretion regarding the eligibility of a business without a storefront to compete in a specific category or the contest in general.

Businesses are nominated and winners are chosen by voters on the website and are not a reflection of KING-TV (“Administrator”) or Washington’s Playground (“Sponsor”) endorsement. Due to the many different business types and a limited number of categories, KING-TV retains the editorial right to include or exclude nominees in the spirit of the contest as determined by KING-TV in its sole discretion. Furthermore, KING-TV retains the right to remove any nominee that has entered the contest incorrectly or has used marketing materials, language or conduct that is not in line with the spirit of the contest as determined by KING-TV.

The goal of the Best Northwest Escapes is to host a fair and accurate contest to determine the best local businesses and parks by popular vote. National chains and / or Franchises may be disqualified at the determination of the contest administrator. Nominees are encouraged to invite their customers to vote and promote their involvement in the Best Northwest Escapes. Our technology closely monitors voting behavior to ensure the final results are as fair and accurate as possible. Attempting to manipulate votes in any way, including but not limited to the actions below, are not allowed:

Using technology to manipulate voting results

Creating multiple accounts or creating accounts on behalf of consumers

Allowing or encouraging customers to vote from in-store computers

Using third party online voting sites to solicit votes

Encouraging consumers not residing in the contest area to vote

Soliciting or participating in "vote trading" with other nominees (i.e. "I'll vote for you if you vote for me")

Participating in any of the above-listed behaviors or engaging in inappropriate conduct as described in the Terms and Conditions may result in removal from the Best Northwest Escapes at KING-TV's sole discretion. Any perceived violation of Contest Rules reported to KING-TV must be accompanied by sufficient support/evidence in order for KING-TV to take action. KING-TV may not review complaints based solely on speculation or opinion that a violation has occurred. Any reports of alleged misconduct should be reported by emailing best@king5.com.

Vote tallies may not be available at www.king5.com/escapes throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Individual businesses may not declare themselves “Best of” until the results are officially announced starting the week of 5/8/17. All winners will be published to www.king5.com/escapes at 8PM PT on 5/12/17.

