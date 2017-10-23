The city of Pacific in King County is used to frequent flooding, and so is Vicky Nelson.

“This weekend it was kind of scary because it was so rainy,” she said.

She said her house has flooded twice. The worst was in 2009 when more than 100 houses flooded.

This year, King County unveiled a completed $20 million levee setback project. County officials said the project is supposed to spread out the river levels. The county also bought out several homeowners, cleared the land, and moved these temporary barriers.

While the White River was supposed to cause minor flooding in the area, an official with the county flood district said flooding only reached Stage 1, which is not noticeable flooding.

Nelson is more concerned about the rainy season to come.

“It just fills us with dread because we know that we’re going to get flooded out again,” she said.

