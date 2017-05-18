2 women, boy hurt after falling from Ferris wheel

Two women and a boy were hurt after they fell 15 feet from a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend. (Photo: KING)

Two women and a boy were hurt after falling 15 feet from a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend Thursday.

The riders - a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 40s, and a 6-year-old boy - were taken to hospitals. A Port Townsend Police Department spokesperson said the woman in her 70s is believed to have suffered critical injuries; she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The other two riders suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Rhododendron Festival. According to an East Jefferson Fire PIO, the Ferris wheel was in operation when one of the bucket seats flipped over. The three riders fell about 15 feet and landed onto a metal landing.

Another bucket seat above also started swaying, but did not flip over.

Officials have shut down the ride while Port Townsend police investigate the incident.

© 2017 KING-TV