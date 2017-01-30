2 Toppenish teens missing

Cynthia Christian (from left), Kali Ketzenburg, and Hailey Bedolla. Photos: Toppenish Police Department. (Photo: Custom)

TOPPENISH, Wash. – A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old didn’t return home from Toppenish High School Monday and may be in the care of an adult with a history of domestic violence.

Hailey Nicole Bedolla, 17, and Kali Ann Ketzenburg, 16, were possibly picked up by Bedolla’s mother Cynthia Gail Christian, 45, who is not their legal guardian. Christian has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence against Bedolla.

The teens were last seen at 205 North Elm Street in Toppenish.

They may be traveling in a green 1996 Plymouth Voyager, license plate BCA5831.

Bedolla is 6-feet, 290 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt, and a purple Husky sweatshirt, and has seven piercings in each ear.

Ketzenburg is 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Christian is 5-foot-9, 250 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.

