2 teens interviewed in connection to Graham brush fire

An aerial view of a brush fire in Graham.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is interviewing two teens who may have been involved in starting a 10-acre brush fire in Graham on Friday.

No arrests have been made, but the department is interviewing a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Strong winds stoked the fire and threatened a neighborhood near the 6300 block of 255th Street Court, according to Pierce County Firefighters. Residents were forced to evacuate.

The fire came within feet of several homes.

#DevelopingNow The strong winds have continued and the fire is estimated at 10 acres and threatening the neighborhood in #Graham. pic.twitter.com/hR7FNxiuBM — Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) October 6, 2017

Crews tweeted earlier in the evening that 911 resources were stretched thin, and response times may be longer than normal.

