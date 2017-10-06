KING
2 teens interviewed in connection to Graham brush fire

SkyKING aerials of Graham brush fire

KING 7:48 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is interviewing two teens who may have been involved in starting a 10-acre brush fire in Graham on Friday.

No arrests have been made, but the department is interviewing a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Strong winds stoked the fire and threatened a neighborhood near the 6300 block of 255th Street Court, according to Pierce County Firefighters. Residents were forced to evacuate.

The fire came within feet of several homes.

Crews tweeted earlier in the evening that 911 resources were stretched thin, and response times may be longer than normal.

