2 people shot while driving in Tukwila

Two people in different cars were hit by gunfire on Monday evening in Tukwila.

According to police, neither of the people shot have life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the Interstate 5 and State Route 518 interchange.

A suspect fled the scene in a car, according to Tukwila police.

Detectives are investigating to determine if this was a targeted act or random.

