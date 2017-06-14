Photo: Coast Guard. (Photo: Cartmill, Elise, KING)

The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a sinking vessel near Point No Point on Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to scene around 8:30 p.m. after the captain of the 26-foot craft reported his boat was taking on water.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center issued a request for assistance and deployed the Dolphin helicopter from Sector Field Office/Air Station Port Angeles, as well as 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RBM) from Station Seattle.

The crew of the Victoria Clipper was in the area and also heard the distress call. It stood by in case the passengers needing assistance had to abandon ship.

When the Dolphin and RBM arrived between 9 and 9:20 p.m., a RBM crewmember boarded the distressed vessel and was able to plug the leak in the boat's stern. They then used a dewatering device to remove nearly 2 feet of water.

The boat, along with both its human and canine passengers, was then safely towed to Edmonds Marina.

