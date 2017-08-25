2 patients contract Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center

Two people contracted Legionnaires' disease at University of Washington Medical Center, King County Public Health announced Friday. One of them died, but officials say it's too early to tell if Legionnaires' was the cause of death.

A man his 40s was reported to have Legionnaires' on Wednesday and is now in the process of being discharged.

A woman in her 20s was reported to have the disease on Thursday and died Friday morning. King County Public Health said the woman was very ill, had multiple underlying conditions. It's not yet known if Legionnaires was a cause of death.

A third UWMC patient, a man his 60s, was also reported on Thursday to have Legionella pneumonia. It's believed he acquired it outside of the hospital.

King County Public Health says there's no evidence to suggest the public is at risk. The department is investigating to see if other patients were affected and the possible source of the infection.

The CDC says Legionella is found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, but it can grow and spread in man-made water systems including hot water tanks and heaters, large plumbing systems, cooling towers used for air conditioning in large buildings, and decorative fountains.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease include

*Cough

*Shortness of breath

*Fever

*Muscle aches

*Headaches

