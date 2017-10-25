2 men shot in Seattle's University District

Two men were shot near Seattle's University of Washington campus early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred near Brooklyn Ave Northeast and Northeast 42nd St just before 1:30 a.m.
Both men, believed to be in their early 20s, were transported to Harborview Medical Center according to a Seattle Fire Dept. spokesperson.
Seattle police are currently searching for a suspect.
No suspect description at this time, will update U District shooting with additional information later this morning.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 26, 2017
This story is developing. Watch KING 5 Mornings for the latest.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs