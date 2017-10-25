KING
Close

2 men shot in Seattle's University District

Brian Price, KING 3:17 AM. PDT October 26, 2017

Two men were shot near Seattle's University of Washington campus early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Brooklyn Ave Northeast and Northeast 42nd St just before 1:30 a.m.

Both men, believed to be in their early 20s, were transported to Harborview Medical Center according to a Seattle Fire Dept. spokesperson.

Seattle police are currently searching for a suspect. 

This story is developing. Watch KING 5 Mornings for the latest.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories