2 juveniles rescued after going missing in Green River

King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Unit rescue two juveniles after they fell in Green River Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KING)

Two juveniles went rescued after they went missing in the river at Flaming Geyser State Park in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

A girl has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and a boy is ok, according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people were in the water near a bridge and calling for help, the sheriff's office tweeted.

Green River flows through the park at 23700 Southeast Flaming Geyser Road.

© 2017 KING-TV