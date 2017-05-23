KING
Close
Weather Alert High Wind Warning
Close

2 juveniles rescued after going missing in Green River

KING 3:41 PM. PDT May 23, 2017

Two juveniles went rescued after they went missing in the river at Flaming Geyser State Park in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

A girl has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and a boy is ok, according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people were in the water near a bridge and calling for help, the sheriff's office tweeted.

Green River flows through the park at 23700 Southeast Flaming Geyser Road.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories