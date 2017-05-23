2 juveniles rescued after going missing in Green River

Two juveniles went rescued after they went missing in the river at Flaming Geyser State Park in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.
A girl has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and a boy is ok, according to King County Sheriff’s Office.
The two people were in the water near a bridge and calling for help, the sheriff's office tweeted.
Green River flows through the park at 23700 Southeast Flaming Geyser Road.
