2 injured in Edmonds stabbing

Police are investigating a double stabbing in Edmonds.

The stabbing happened around 10:40 a.m. at the Horizon Park Apartments on 208th and 74th.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who was stabbed in the abdomen in the parking lot. Officers found a second victim in an upstairs apartment. Both victims were Hispanic men in their 20s-30s.

Edmonds Police said both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. One victim was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Officers received information that a suspect, described as an Hispanic man wearing a dark blue shirt and pants, had fled the scene. Lynnwood police canine officers searched the area, but their search came up empty.

While the suspect is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous, police say there isn't a threat to the public at this time.

Investigators were interviewing multiple people and were using an interpreter from Snohomish County Fire to help.

