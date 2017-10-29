KING
2 car crash blocks traffic on SR 167 in Fife

Jason Sillman , KING 6:05 PM. PDT October 29, 2017

A pregnant woman, two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon on northbound State Route 167 near River Road East, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova.

Another adult was also involved in the crash but refused treatment at the scene.

No one in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, Bova said.

Traffic was blocked in the area while medical aid and investigators were on scene.

