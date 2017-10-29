2 car crash blocks traffic on SR 167 in Fife

(Photo: Courtesy: Riverside Fire and Rescue Department (Pierce Co. District 14))

A pregnant woman, two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon on northbound State Route 167 near River Road East, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova.

Another adult was also involved in the crash but refused treatment at the scene.

No one in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, Bova said.

Traffic was blocked in the area while medical aid and investigators were on scene.

From the crash NB167/31st. Tows are on scene and road should be open soon! pic.twitter.com/MCnw19BsGl — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) October 29, 2017

Expect long delays on SR167 / River Road E due to a serious accident investigation. pic.twitter.com/PEb8zuoqnE — Riverside Fire (@Piercefire14) October 29, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV