2 arrested in Poulsbo on gun, drug charges

POULSBO - A sheriff's deputy who happened to stop into the Poulsbo Safeway early Sunday ended up with a criminal case there involving drugs, firearms and stolen government property, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy noticed a new GMC Yukon in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. Inside, he noticed two people were unconscious, along with a safe and narcotics "in plain view" said Sheriff's Spokesman Scott Wilson.

Deputies woke the men and attained a search warrant, finding inside the SUV an assortment of goods including two stolen handguns, knives, body armor, ammunition, about 30 grams of meth and heroin and $9,500 in cash. They also found a drone, portable radios belonging to Pierce and Kitsap fire districts and other stolen fire department equipment, Wilson said.

The two stolen handguns were taken in crimes occurring in Port Orchard in January and this past week, respectively, he added.

The driver, a 32-year-old Belfair man and the passenger, a 25-year-old Port Orchard man, were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on various charges.

